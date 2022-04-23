One dead after shooting at apartment complex on Florida Boulevard, police say

BATON ROUGE - One person is dead after a shooting Friday at an apartment complex on Florida Boulevard.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said they responded to the shooting around 6:30 p.m. at Broadmoor Plantation Apartments on Florida Boulevard.

One person was transported to a hospital with gunshot wounds but later died, police say.

No more information was immediately available.

This is a developing story.