One dead after shooting at apartment complex on Florida Boulevard, police say
BATON ROUGE - One person is dead after a shooting Friday at an apartment complex on Florida Boulevard.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said they responded to the shooting around 6:30 p.m. at Broadmoor Plantation Apartments on Florida Boulevard.
One person was transported to a hospital with gunshot wounds but later died, police say.
No more information was immediately available.
This is a developing story.
