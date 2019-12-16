Latest Weather Blog
One dead after reported tornado tears through Vernon Parish Monday
VERNON PARISH - At least one person is dead after multiple tornados were spotted in central Louisiana on Monday.
A tornado was captured on video in Vernon Parish sometime in the morning. Local officials later told ABC News at least one person was reportedly killed in the severe weather.
The National Weather Service confirmed another twister touched down in Rapides Parish in the early afternoon
A Tornado Emergency alert was issued for parts of Ball, Tioga, Libuse and Alexandria around 1 p.m. The alert affected roughly 58,000 people and warned of a damaging tornado and large hail.
A confirmed tornado has been seen crossing LA 1 https://t.co/vJYmL7l2p6— Matthew Callihan (@mcallihanwx) December 16, 2019
Tornado damage Alexandria, LA @JimCantore pic.twitter.com/c5sCAjcrpN— Brian Emfinger (@brianemfinger) December 16, 2019
The Tornado Emergency was lifted at 1:15 p.m.