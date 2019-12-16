One dead after reported tornado tears through Vernon Parish Monday

VERNON PARISH - At least one person is dead after multiple tornados were spotted in central Louisiana on Monday.

A tornado was captured on video in Vernon Parish sometime in the morning. Local officials later told ABC News at least one person was reportedly killed in the severe weather.

> Keep up with local weather alerts here

The National Weather Service confirmed another twister touched down in Rapides Parish in the early afternoon

A Tornado Emergency alert was issued for parts of Ball, Tioga, Libuse and Alexandria around 1 p.m. The alert affected roughly 58,000 people and warned of a damaging tornado and large hail.

A confirmed tornado has been seen crossing LA 1 https://t.co/vJYmL7l2p6 — Matthew Callihan (@mcallihanwx) December 16, 2019

The Tornado Emergency was lifted at 1:15 p.m.