One killed in shooting outside Baton Rouge food mart
BATON ROUGE - Authorities are investigating a shooting that left one person dead in Baton Rouge Wednesday.
The incident was reported shortly before 1 p.m. on Prescott Road near W Brookstown Drive. Police say one person was confirmed dead at the scene.
BRPD has set up a large crime scene in front of the Tak's Food Mart on Prescott Road.
No further details have been released at this time.
