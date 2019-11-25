58°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One dead after overnight shooting in neighborhood along I-12; 3rd killing since Saturday

13 hours 41 minutes 3 seconds ago Monday, November 25 2019 Nov 25, 2019 November 25, 2019 6:17 AM November 25, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE – Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Sunday evening.

Police said the victim was shot on Boulevard de Province around 6 p.m. Sunday. An unidentified man was brought to a local hospital where he later died.

The victim’s name has not been released and investigators are still working to determine a potential motive and suspect.

It's the third homicide reported in the area since Saturday, when a person was found shot to death at an apartment complex on Prescott Road. Another person was shot and killed on Scenic Highway Sunday.

Anyone with information should call police at (225) 389-4869.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days