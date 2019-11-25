One dead after overnight shooting in neighborhood along I-12; 3rd killing since Saturday

BATON ROUGE – Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Sunday evening.

Police said the victim was shot on Boulevard de Province around 6 p.m. Sunday. An unidentified man was brought to a local hospital where he later died.

The victim’s name has not been released and investigators are still working to determine a potential motive and suspect.

It's the third homicide reported in the area since Saturday, when a person was found shot to death at an apartment complex on Prescott Road. Another person was shot and killed on Scenic Highway Sunday.

Anyone with information should call police at (225) 389-4869.