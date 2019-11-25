One dead after overnight shooting in neighborhood along I-12

BATON ROUGE – Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Sunday evening.

Police said the victim was shot on Boulevard de Province around 6 p.m. Sunday. An unidentified man was brought to a local hospital where he later died.

The victim’s name has not been released and investigators are still working to determine a potential motive and suspect.

Anyone with information should call police at (225) 389-4869.