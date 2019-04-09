One dead after motorcycle crash near Coursey Boulevard

BATON ROUGE - Police said the driver of a motorcycle appears to have been speeding around traffic when he collided with a passenger car, killing himself on Stumberg Lane near Coursey Friday afternoon.

The motorcyclist was identified as Tyler Welch, 25, of Ethel.

Police said he crashed into a sedan that was trying to turn across traffic when Welch, speeding in the opposite direction slammed into the vehicle.

"Investigators believe that due to slower moving vehicles, the operator of the [motorcycle] accelerated into the inside travel lane" and crashed into the car, police said.

Welch died at the scene.

The driver of the car was not injured in the crash.

Speed is believed to be a factor in this crash. This investigation remains ongoing, police said.