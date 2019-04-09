63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One dead after motorcycle crash near Coursey Boulevard

2 days 21 hours 47 minutes ago Saturday, April 06 2019 Apr 6, 2019 April 06, 2019 9:00 AM April 06, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police said the driver of a motorcycle appears to have been speeding around traffic when he collided with a passenger car, killing himself on Stumberg Lane near Coursey Friday afternoon.

The motorcyclist was identified as Tyler Welch, 25, of Ethel.

Police said he crashed into a sedan that was trying to turn across traffic when Welch, speeding in the opposite direction slammed into the vehicle.

"Investigators believe that due to slower moving vehicles, the operator of the [motorcycle] accelerated into the inside travel lane" and crashed into the car, police said. 

Welch died at the scene.

The driver of the car was not injured in the crash.

Speed is believed to be a factor in this crash. This investigation remains ongoing, police said. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days