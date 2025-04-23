74°
Latest Weather Blog
One dead after Kentwood shooting Wednesday morning
KENTWOOD - One person died in a shooting Wednesday morning, the Kentwood Police Department said.
Police said they were dispatched to a shooting around 10:30 a.m. to the 700 block of Ida Temple Street. A male victim suffering from gunshot wounds was declared dead on the scene. The victim's name was not given as the family has not yet been notified.
Trending News
Police are still determining a motive. Anyone with information is asked to call the Kentwood Police Department at (985) 229-6305.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
New Orleans Saints quiet on draft plans, quarterback health
-
WBRZ RETRO WEEK: Former Station Manager John Spain looks back on his...
-
2une In Previews: Jazz & Heritage Festival
-
St. Mary Parish crews working to clear debris from boat ramp caused...
-
YMCA on South Foster Drive to re-open Monday after redevelopment