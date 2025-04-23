One dead after Kentwood shooting Wednesday morning

KENTWOOD - One person died in a shooting Wednesday morning, the Kentwood Police Department said.

Police said they were dispatched to a shooting around 10:30 a.m. to the 700 block of Ida Temple Street. A male victim suffering from gunshot wounds was declared dead on the scene. The victim's name was not given as the family has not yet been notified.

Police are still determining a motive. Anyone with information is asked to call the Kentwood Police Department at (985) 229-6305.