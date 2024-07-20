89°
One dead after house fire on San Clemente Drive
BATON ROUGE - One person died after a house fire on San Clemente Drive Saturday morning, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.
BRFD says they responded to the scene around 5 a.m. to see the house fully engulfed in flames. As firefighters worked to extinguish hot spots, a family member arrived on scene and informed BRFD that someone may have been inside the house. Firefighters then found the body under debris.
The house is determined to be a total loss. Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.
