One dead after house fire in neighborhood off S Harrells Ferry Road

Thursday, February 04 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A person is dead after a fire was reported in a residential area Thursday afternoon. 

The fire was reported around 2:15 p.m. at a home on President Davis Drive. Authorities said one person was dead at the scene.

No other details surrounding the fire are available at this time. 

