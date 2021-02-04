66°
One dead after house fire in neighborhood off S Harrells Ferry Road
BATON ROUGE - A person is dead after a fire was reported in a residential area Thursday afternoon.
The fire was reported around 2:15 p.m. at a home on President Davis Drive. Authorities said one person was dead at the scene.
No other details surrounding the fire are available at this time.
