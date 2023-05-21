77°
One dead after fiery crash in St. Gabriel early Sunday morning
ST. GABRIEL - A fiery, two-vehicle crash left one person dead early Sunday morning.
Shortly after 3 a.m., officers with the St. Gabriel Police Department responded to a crash on Louisiana Highway 30 near Louisiana Highway 3115. Upon arriving on the scene, officers found two vehicles engulfed in flames.
Once the flames were extinguished, it was revealed that one of the drivers was unable to escape from his vehicle and succumbed to his injuries. The driver was later identified as 39-year-old Ronald Videau Jr.
The driver of the other vehicle was able to exit his vehicle and was transported to a local hospital with moderate to severe injuries.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation at this time.
