One dead after fatal crash with horse early Sunday morning

Sunday, May 26 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

HAMMOND- One person is dead following a crash on LA 1040 near Baker Lane early Sunday morning.

The crash claimed the life of 21-year-old Javonte Johnson.

According to officials, Johnson was driving 2011 Ford Fiesta eastbound on LA 1040 when a dark-colored horse was standing in the eastbound lane.

Johnson braked and swerved to the left, but his vehicle struck the horse. His vehicle then ran off the left side of the road and overturned.

He was ejected from his vehicle and sustained fatal injuries. Ownership of the horse is part of the ongoing investigation.

Impairment is unknown.

