One dead after early-morning shooting off Geronimo Street

2 hours 35 minutes 41 seconds ago Thursday, September 07 2023 Sep 7, 2023 September 07, 2023 5:41 AM September 07, 2023 in News
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - One person was reported to have died in an early morning shooting off Geronimo Street. 

According to officials, the coroner was called to the scene of Geronimo and Mohican Streets around 5:30 a.m. for a shooting. 

It was unclear what led to the shooting, and the identity of the victim was not immediately clear. 

WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for more information. 

