One dead after double shooting off Plank Road

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are investigating a deadly double shooting in a neighborhood between Plank Road and N Acadian Thruway.

The shooting was reported around 3 o'clock Monday afternoon on Fairfields Avenue. The Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed it is investigating the incident.

Authorities said one of the victims died, and the other was taken to a hospital.

This is a developing story.