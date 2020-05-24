One dead after double shooting in neighborhood off Perkins Road, deputies arrest three

BATON ROUGE - Authorities responded to a double shooting in a neighborhood near Perkins Road Friday afternoon.

The incident was reported around 3 p.m. on Poydras Avenue near Orleans Drive. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office confirmed two men were shot.

Authorities said one person was found dead at the scene. That person was identified as 29-year-old Freddie Banks.

It is believed to be a drug bust gone wrong as counterfeit money was used for the transaction. This caused a confrontation which lead to one suspect pulling out a gun and opening fire.

Three suspects have been apprehended since the incident. Eddie Turner, Juan Banks, and Emmett Hills each were arrested in connection to the shooting.