88°
Latest Weather Blog
One dead after double shooting in neighborhood off Perkins Road, deputies arrest three
BATON ROUGE - Authorities responded to a double shooting in a neighborhood near Perkins Road Friday afternoon.
The incident was reported around 3 p.m. on Poydras Avenue near Orleans Drive. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office confirmed two men were shot.
Authorities said one person was found dead at the scene. That person was identified as 29-year-old Freddie Banks.
It is believed to be a drug bust gone wrong as counterfeit money was used for the transaction. This caused a confrontation which lead to one suspect pulling out a gun and opening fire.
Three suspects have been apprehended since the incident. Eddie Turner, Juan Banks, and Emmett Hills each were arrested in connection to the shooting.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Families spend Memorial Day weekend outdoors amid coronavirus pandemic
-
Deputies search for missing trailer; last seen at Central church
-
2 Make a Difference
-
Despite all odds, newlyweds celebrate love amid global pandemic
-
BREC Summer camps filling quickly as new safety measures limit capacity
Sports Video
-
Kenan Cooper is first from West Feliciana to swim collegialety
-
LSU rolls out new turf in Tiger Stadium overnight
-
LSU Coaches dish on latest with football team
-
New West Feliciana football coach unsure of when he'll meet his new...
-
Walker's Christian Cassels signing with Belhaven is true comeback story