72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One dead after double shooting at BREC park on Evangeline Street

1 hour 41 minutes 54 seconds ago Tuesday, May 18 2021 May 18, 2021 May 18, 2021 5:40 PM May 18, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a double shooting that left one dead at a public park Tuesday evening.

The Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed it was called to investigate the incident around 5:20 p.m. at Evangeline Street Park. Two victims were taken to a hospital. 

Police later confirmed one of the victims died in the hospital. 

Trending News

No other details related to the shooting were immediately available. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days