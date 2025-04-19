74°
Latest Weather Blog
One dead after crash, vehicle fire on I-12 East and Satsuma
SATSUMA - One person died after a crash and vehicle fire on I-12 East, according to officials.
Trending News
The right two lanes are blocked and congestion is approaching Walker South Road. No other information is available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Town of Fordoche receives grant for phase one upgrade of water system
-
2une In Previews: The Parole Project's Second Chance Week
-
Altercation between LaBelle Aire Head Start teachers leads to one arrest, both...
-
Three arrested in hazing death of Caleb Wilson expelled from Omega Psi...
-
2une In Previews: 4th annual Senior Citizen Fish Fry