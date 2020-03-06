68°
Latest Weather Blog
One reportedly killed in crash on O'Neal Lane
BATON ROUGE - At least one person is dead after a crash on O'Neal Lane Friday afternoon.
The crash happened around 4:25 p.m. around the intersection of O'Neal Lane and George O'Neal Road. The city of Baton Rouge's website lists the incident as a fatal crash.
No other details have been released at this time.
O'Neal Lane is currently closed at S Harrells Ferry Road.
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Teen blindsides another teen with baseball bat, sends him to the hospital
-
Interview regarding Junior League Women's Leadership Conference
-
Cynthia and Dennis Perkins return to court Friday, March 6
-
Jumbo Gumbo 2020 is a one-day event at St. James Episcopal Church
-
Filmed locally on the USS Kidd, see the trailer for Tom Hanks'...