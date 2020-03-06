One reportedly killed in crash on O'Neal Lane

BATON ROUGE - At least one person is dead after a crash on O'Neal Lane Friday afternoon.

The crash happened around 4:25 p.m. around the intersection of O'Neal Lane and George O'Neal Road. The city of Baton Rouge's website lists the incident as a fatal crash.

No other details have been released at this time.

O'Neal Lane is currently closed at S Harrells Ferry Road.

This is a developing story.