44°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One dead after crash involving multiple vehicles at I-12 East and Juban Road

10 hours 46 minutes 40 seconds ago Thursday, February 27 2025 Feb 27, 2025 February 27, 2025 7:31 PM February 27, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

DENHAM SPRINGS - One person died after a crash on I-12 East at Juban Road, according to emergency officials.

Emergency officials say the person was pinned in a car that was hit by an 18-wheeler, resulting in their death.

Denham Springs Police say I-12 East at Juban Road was closed due to a crash with injuries involving multiple vehicles, including a tractor trailer.

Trending News

The roadway was reopened as of 5 a.m. Friday morning.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days