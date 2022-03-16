57°
One dead after crash involving dump truck in Ascension Parish
ST. AMANT - A man was killed in Ascension Parish after a dump truck collided into his vehicle earlier this afternoon.
According to Louisiana State Police, the crash happened on LA 431 just east of LA 931 shortly after 12 p.m. Tuesday. Police say 24-year-old Jonathan Hyland of St. Amant was attempting to turn left onto the highway in a 1962 Lincoln Continental when he drove into the path of an oncoming dump truck.
Hyland sustained serious injuries in the crash and was transported to a Gonzales hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Investigators say he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
The driver of the dump truck did not sustain any serious injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
