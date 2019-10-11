86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One dead after crash in Central Friday morning

42 minutes 43 seconds ago Friday, October 11 2019 Oct 11, 2019 October 11, 2019 3:44 PM October 11, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

CENTRAL - A person is dead after a crash on an East Baton Rouge highway Friday morning. 

The Central Fire Department says the crash happened just before 10 a.m. at the intersection of Hooper and Blackwater Road. 

The department said the crash was serious and one of the occupants had to be extricated from the vehicle. Fire officials confirmed one of the people involved died later in the afternoon.

It's unclear what caused the crash at this time. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days