One dead after crash in Central Friday morning

CENTRAL - A person is dead after a crash on an East Baton Rouge highway Friday morning.

The Central Fire Department says the crash happened just before 10 a.m. at the intersection of Hooper and Blackwater Road.

The department said the crash was serious and one of the occupants had to be extricated from the vehicle. Fire officials confirmed one of the people involved died later in the afternoon.

It's unclear what caused the crash at this time.