One dead after argument leads to shooting on Boulevard de Province; police has lead on suspect

BATON ROUGE — Police say one person was shot dead after an argument at an apartment complex on Boulevard de Province on Thursday and that the suspected gunman ran away.

Officers have a lead on who the shooter might be; he lived at the complex, Police Chief T.J. Morse said.

"The victim, it does not appear he lived here, but the suspect did," the chief said.

The shooting occurred at a complex at 1919 Boulevard de Province about 1:30 p.m. It was one of several that have occurred in the city in recent days.

"My heart first goes out to the families of the victims, the suspects, everybody involved," Morse said. "It's just tragic when people choose to go down this path of violence."

He said the city's recent increase in patrols have led to additional arrests and gun seizures, and that that effort would continue.

"We're going to do everything on our part — increasing patrols, putting more officers out there — and follow up efforts to arrest people who commit these crimes," Morse said.