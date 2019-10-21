One dead after 18-wheeler drives off Basin Bridge

WHISKEY BAY - A fatal accident involving a tractor trailer has occurred near the Whiskey Bay Hwy exit on I-10.

Louisiana State Police confirm that a tractor trailer exited the roadway on I-10 westbound at the Whiskey Bay exit, struck the bridge rail and caused an accident that left one person dead.

The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office says the driver of the tractor trailer may have fallen asleep behind the wheel and accidentally driven off the bridge.

Louisiana State Police are leading an investigation into the incident.