One dead after 18-wheeler careens off I-10 bridge in Mississippi

Photo: WXXV

MOSS POINT, MS - One person died and another was pulled from a river in Jackson County after a tractor-trailer fell from I-10 Tuesday morning.

Officials told WXXV the crash happened around 4 a.m. after two vehicles collided on the Pascagoula River Bridge. The semi-truck reportedly swerved to avoid the accident, crashed through a concrete barrier and fell into the river below.

Two people were inside the truck when it went into the water.

First responders were able to rescue one of the victims and take that person to a hospital. Another victim's body was recovered from the wreckage by a dive team later Tuesday morning.

Crews are currently working to repair the bridge.