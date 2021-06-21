77°
One dead, 6 hurt in Sunday night crash on Plank Road

Monday, June 21 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities say a Sunday night crash on Plank Road at Airline Highway resulted in one person's death and left six others hurt.

According to Baton Rouge Police, the crash occurred shortly before 9 p.m. in the 6600 block of Plank Road.

Police say a woman sustained fatal injuries as a result of the incident. The woman's name has not been released at this time.

In addition to this, multiple children and an adult were taken to a local hospital for various injures. 

As of Monday morning, details related to the crash are scarce.

This article will be updated as authorities continue to investigate the incident and release additional information.

