One dead, 2 hurt after shooting at St. Helena high school Tuesday; student in custody

GREENSBURG - A shooting at a high school in St. Helena Parish left a student dead and triggered a huge emergency response at the campus Tuesday afternoon. 

Sources tell WBRZ that a second shooting victim showed up at a hospital around 3:30 p.m. claiming that others may be hurt at the school, St. Helena College & Career Academy. Law enforcement responded to the school and found one person dead. School staff on the campus said the student killed was a member of the football team. 

A third victim is being airlifted to a children's hospital in Baton Rouge.

St. Helena Parish Sheriff Nat Williams said the shooter, who is a juvenile and student, was arrested and is in jail. Charges will be released at a later time. 

As of Tuesday evening, the school system has not publicly addressed the shooting or said whether classes will resume normally on Wednesday. 

This is a developing story. 

