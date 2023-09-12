Latest Weather Blog
One dead, 2 hurt after shooting at St. Helena high school Tuesday; student in custody
GREENSBURG - A shooting at a high school in St. Helena Parish left a student dead and triggered a huge emergency response at the campus Tuesday afternoon.
Sources tell WBRZ that a second shooting victim showed up at a hospital around 3:30 p.m. claiming that others may be hurt at the school, St. Helena College & Career Academy. Law enforcement responded to the school and found one person dead. School staff on the campus said the student killed was a member of the football team.
A third victim is being airlifted to a children's hospital in Baton Rouge.
St. Helena Parish Sheriff Nat Williams said the shooter, who is a juvenile and student, was arrested and is in jail. Charges will be released at a later time.
As of Tuesday evening, the school system has not publicly addressed the shooting or said whether classes will resume normally on Wednesday.
This is a developing story.
