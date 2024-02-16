One dead, 16 others displaced after overnight house fire at Alaska Street apartment

BATON ROUGE - One person is dead, and 16 others are displaced after a fire engulfed an apartment complex on Alaska Street late Thursday night.



The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to calls of a fire engulfing a unit at the Stadium View Apartments around 11:33 p.m. Firefighters found 2 residents who escaped safely, but one person was left unaccounted for. Upon searching inside the unit, one person was found dead in the rear bedroom.



The fire spread to the unit above and spread to the attic. Crews were able to limit the fire's damage to two apartments and the attic, other units sustained smoke and water damage. Due to the damage, the apartment complex's power had to be cut.



BRFD, BRPD & the Office of the State Fire Marshal are investigating the cause of the fire and the death. The Red Cross was contacted to assist the 16 displaced residents.