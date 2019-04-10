84°
One dead, 15 injured in North Carolina gas explosion
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) - A firefighter and a Dominion Energy employee are among the 15 people injured in a gas explosion that also killed one person in downtown Durham, North Carolina.
A city news release says 11 people were taken to Duke University Medical Center and four were taken to Duke Regional Hospital for treatment. Their conditions weren't immediately available.
Other angles: #downtowndurham #durhamexplosion pic.twitter.com/yOaPqvnc32— Jason deBruyn (@jasondebruyn) April 10, 2019
The Wednesday morning explosion partially collapsed a building and set it on fire. Durham police spokesman Wil Glenn says a contractor boring under a sidewalk hit a 2-inch gas line, triggering the explosion.
