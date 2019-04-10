One dead, 15 injured in North Carolina gas explosion

Photo: Jason deBruyn Twitter

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) - A firefighter and a Dominion Energy employee are among the 15 people injured in a gas explosion that also killed one person in downtown Durham, North Carolina.

A city news release says 11 people were taken to Duke University Medical Center and four were taken to Duke Regional Hospital for treatment. Their conditions weren't immediately available.

The Wednesday morning explosion partially collapsed a building and set it on fire. Durham police spokesman Wil Glenn says a contractor boring under a sidewalk hit a 2-inch gas line, triggering the explosion.