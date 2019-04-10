82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One dead, 15 injured in North Carolina gas explosion

3 hours 13 minutes 50 seconds ago Wednesday, April 10 2019 Apr 10, 2019 April 10, 2019 10:29 AM April 10, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Jason deBruyn Twitter

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) - A firefighter and a Dominion Energy employee are among the 15 people injured in a gas explosion that also killed one person in downtown Durham, North Carolina.

A city news release says 11 people were taken to Duke University Medical Center and four were taken to Duke Regional Hospital for treatment. Their conditions weren't immediately available.

The Wednesday morning explosion partially collapsed a building and set it on fire. Durham police spokesman Wil Glenn says a contractor boring under a sidewalk hit a 2-inch gas line, triggering the explosion.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days