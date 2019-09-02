93°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
One critical after stabbing at apartment complex near Southern University

Monday, September 02 2019
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - One person was taken to the hospital after a stabbing at an apartment complex near Southern University.

The incident was reported before 7:40 a.m. Monday in the 750 block of Harding Boulevard. Sources say the victim was transported in critical condition. 

Details are limited. WBRZ has reached out for more information. 

