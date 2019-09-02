93°
One critical after stabbing at apartment complex near Southern University
BATON ROUGE - One person was taken to the hospital after a stabbing at an apartment complex near Southern University.
The incident was reported before 7:40 a.m. Monday in the 750 block of Harding Boulevard. Sources say the victim was transported in critical condition.
Details are limited. WBRZ has reached out for more information.
