One critical after 4-wheeler crashes into box truck in Baker

5 years 9 months 3 weeks ago Friday, January 11 2019 Jan 11, 2019 January 11, 2019 4:44 PM January 11, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BAKER - Authorities say a man is seriously hurt after he lost control of his ATV and ran into a moving truck Friday afternoon.

The crash was reported around 3:30 p.m. on Groom Road in Baker. According to the Baker Police Department, the truck driver told investigators the rider was driving at high speeds on the sidewalk when he apparently lost control. The ATV then veered into the roadway and struck the front bumper of the truck.

Authorities say the four-wheeler rider was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Officials says there are no plans to cite the truck driver.

