One charged after building materials stolen during Barry

BATON ROUGE - A man has been charged after construction material was stolen from a business over the weekend.

On July 16, deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office responded to a location on Comite Drive in reference to a theft of building material. At the scene, authorities learned that 30 sheets of tin worth $5,900 were stolen from the business on July 13.

Soon after the theft was reported, WBRZ spoke with the business owner Pam Leavy. She said the sheets of tin were to be used for the walls of the warehouse she was building.

Video surveillance taken from the scene showed two suspects loading the tin onto a utility trailer pulled by a black GM truck.

On Thursday, authorities received a tip that the truck and trailer, loaded with the tin, was seen on Sumrall Drive. The tip also included the name Willie Profit as one of the suspects.

At the address, authorities found the utility trailer matching the one seen in the surveillance footage parked in the front yard. They also found several sheets of tin stacked in the back.

When Profit arrived at the scene, he was taken into custody.

Profit was charged with theft. The arrest document didn't release the name of the second suspect.