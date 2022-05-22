77°
Latest Weather Blog
One beetle may have brought lethal tree disease now across SE
Trending News
NEW ORLEANS - Researchers from Mississippi and Florida say a single female fungus-farming beetle could have been the source of a disease that has killed an estimated 300 million redbay trees and threatens Florida's avocado groves.
The beetle and her fungus arrived in Georgia in 2002, and their clones have spread west into Texas and north to North Carolina.
Mississippi State University researcher John Riggins says they could spread nearly to Canada on sassafras, the source of the powder used to thicken filé gumbo.
Researchers at the University of Florida say bay leaves used for cooking could also face problems if this species gets into Mediterranean areas where bay laurels are cultivated and grow wild.
The U.S. infections all apparently come from one tiny beetle, or one beetle and her immediate offspring.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Waffle House shooting leaves teen dead, 2 others hurt in Ascension
-
Raging car fire caught on video at Siegen Lane intersection
-
Coast Guard rescues 7 people, dog from burning boat in gulf
-
False River shut down Saturday after deadly boating accident; person still missing
-
Video shows aftermath of triple shooting in Ascension
Sports Video
-
Southern baseball wins game one 21-2 over Alcorn
-
VIDEO: Former Saints and Tiger Devery Henderson talks about the difference between...
-
New NCAA rules tweak opens door for more SEC dominance
-
VIDEO: Devery Henderson Talk about Bluegrass Miracle and the Saints "Rebirth game"
-
VIDEO: Former Tigers and Saints receiver Devery Henderson talks with Corey Rholdon...