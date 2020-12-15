Baton Rouge Police officer fired, another arrested in separate internal affairs investigations

BATON ROUGE - Two Baton Rouge Police officers have been implicated in separate internal investigations that resulted in one officer being fired and the other being arrested.

In one case, officer Siya Creel was found to have "engaged in the adverse conduct when he failed to comply with policy, procedures and departmental regulations," a Baton Rouge Police spokesperson said in a statement.

Creel was fired Tuesday. He had been on the force for five years and was assigned to the Uniform Patrol Division.

Creel, who also serves as the vice president of the Baton Rouge Police Union, filed a lawsuit against BRPD earlier this month alleging his rights were violated after he was placed on leave for violating the department's "media policy."

In a separate investigation, detectives arrested Corporal Jeremiah Ardoin for being suspected of purchasing and receiving stolen property. Last week, Ardoin was charged with criminal conspiracy and illegal possession of stolen things. Ardoin had been a Baton Rouge Police officer for 12 years and was assigned to the Criminal Investigative Bureau.

Ardoin was placed on administrative leave.

