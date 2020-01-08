One Ascension school returns, another moves to temporary site after flood

ST. AMANT – Two Ascension schools displaced from the historic August flooding finally moved from their temporary sites Monday morning.

Lake Elementary moved from host sites Duplessis Primary, Prarieville Middle and the old RPCC campus to temporary buildings on its home campus. St. Amant Primary moved its PreK through second grades from G.W. Carver Primary to the old RPCC campus so the entire school is on a single site.

Both schools have been at their respective host sites since the August flood. Teachers moved their classroom materials over the weekend in preparation for the start of school on Monday.

"This is yet another significant step toward our flood recovery, and we are very appreciative of all the hard work of internal and external partners that have made this happen," said Ascension Public Schools Superintendent David Alexander.

St. Amant High School returned to its campus on Feb. 13 and Galvez Primary returned on Mar. 2.

The last flooded school to leave a host site will be Galvez Middle.

