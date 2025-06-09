Fight at Waffle House leads to fatal interstate shooting in Prairieville; one arrested

PRAIRIEVILLE - Deputies in Ascension Parish are still investigating how a fight at a late-night food joint ended in a fatal drive-by shooting early Sunday.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said a group of people went to the Waffle House in Gonzales after attending a graduation ceremony at the town's Civic Center on Saturday night.

Deputies said there was a disagreement. One carload of people left and got on the road around 2 a.m. and another followed. While driving along Interstate 10, occupants from one vehicle started shooting at the other, which returned fire.

The driver took and exit and called 911. First responders arrived at the scene to see three people suffering from gunshot wounds. Officials said 20-year-old Dantrell Gibbs of Donaldsonville died from his injuries and the two other victims were in critical condition.

On Monday, 19-year-old Jakiryn Johnson was booked for first-degree murder, three counts of attempted murder, illegal use of weapons, assault by drive-by shooting and aggravated damage to property.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre said that more arrests are expected.