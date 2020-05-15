One arrested in connection with homicide on San Juan Drive

Daylon Banks Photo: East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office

BATON ROUGE - Detectives with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office have arrested a 17-year-old accused of shooting a man to death during an attempted robbery near Hooper Road and Mclelland Drive.

According to official records, the incident took place on a Wednesday night when the victim followed through on arrangements made to meet with Daylon Banks and his associates within the 5100 block of San Juan Drive to trade/purchase a firearm.

Witnesses told detectives they saw Banks and the victim get into a heated dispute during the exchange and Banks ended up shooting the victim.

Detectives used eyewitness accounts, video surveillance, and fingerprint dusting to identify and capture Banks.

He was arrested on charges of first-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, and armed robbery and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.