One arrested following May shooting connected to drug deal

BATON ROUGE - Authorities have arrested a man for his involvement in a shooting that sent one person to the hospital last month.

Around 1:30 a.m. on May 21, deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office were called to an apartment complex on Coursey Boulevard in reference to a shooting. At the scene, authorities found a man inside a unit suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Before being taken to the hospital, the 41-year-old victim said he had been shot during an armed robbery that happened in the parking lot.

Through the investigation, authorities identified Darius Brooks as a suspect. After finding him, Brooks said he and another person met the victim for a drug transaction.

During the deal, the victim and the unidentified suspect got into an argument. Brooks held the victim down while the other suspect took his phone and wallet. Following the robbery, the second suspect allegedly shot the victim.

Brooks was arrested on June 17 and charged with attempted first-degree murder, armed robbery, and illegal use of a weapon.