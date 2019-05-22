One arrested after woman, child shot at on Plank Road

BATON ROUGE - Police have charged a woman accused of opening fire on a vehicle Tuesday.

According to the arrest report, the victim arrived at a police station with bullet holes in her vehicle. The woman said she was driving in the 4200 block of Plank Road when someone shot at her vehicle.

At the time of the shooting, there was a 1-year-old child inside the vehicle. Police went to the scene and found multiple spent shell casings.

During the course of the investigation, Kyla Patterson was identified as the shooter.

Patterson was charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons, and aggravated criminal damage to property.