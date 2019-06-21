One arrested after victims held at gunpoint during robbery

BATON ROUGE - Authorities have arrested a man for his involvement in an armed robbery that happened at the beginning of the year.

According to the arrest report, on January 6 a man went to his backyard and was met by two suspects armed with guns. Before the armed robbers arrived, documents show the man was told by an unidentified woman to leave his backdoor open.

During the investigation, Mac Arthur Shaw was identified as one of the robbers.

Authorities say Shaw and the other robber forced the man into his apartment. At the time of the armed robbery, there was a second victim inside the residence.

The victims were held at gunpoint while the apartment was searched. Before leaving, Shaw and the other man stole the first victim's phone. Shaw was later arrested and charged with armed robbery and use of a weapon.

Documents say the unidentified woman admitted to telling the first victim to leave the door unlocked so the robbers could get in. The arrest report didn't say if she faces any charges.