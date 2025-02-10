71°
One arrested after fatal shooting along Jackson Avenue on Sunday night
BATON ROUGE — Police arrested a man accused of a Sunday night murder on Jackson Avenue.
Derick Holmes, 43, was arrested on second-degree murder charges after the Feb. 9 shooting death of 42-year-old Antoine Parker on Jackson Avenue near the corner of 30th Street.
Police said that Parker was pronounced dead after police arrived to find him suffering from a gunshot wound around 7:44 p.m.
Holmes was later identified as the suspect in Parker's murder and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.
