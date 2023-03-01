One arrested after nine-man attack on Southern University campus

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested for his involvement in a massive fight on Southern University campus in which he and eight others reportedly attacked three victims outside of a dorm building.

According to the Southern University Police Department, officers arrested Kaleb Pleasant, 20, Tuesday for a fight that happened on Feb. 9.

Arrest documents say Pleasant was seen on multiple security cameras with eight other people. The nine reportedly walked up to a group of three more people standing outside of Camille Shade Hall and began to attack them "from all directions."

One of the victims was said to be knocked out during the fight and suffered from seizures at the scene.

The other two victims were able to identify Pleasant as one of the people that attacked them.

Pleasant was arrested and booked for two counts of battery and one count of second-degree battery. It was unclear if police had arrested any of the eight others allegedly involved in the fight.