Once ravaged by floods, Livingston school officials unveil elevated design for new Southside campus

DENHAM SPRINGS - The Livingston Parish School System has revealed the new design for its combined K-8th-grade campus at the former site of Southside Elementary and Junior High.

The images released Tuesday show of a new, raised design for the entire campus. Mockups show the school buildings propped up on several feet of stone, with large staircases and winding ramps leading up to the entrance.

A school spokesperson said the campus will rest about nine feet higher off the ground than it did before.

The reveal comes more than two years after the two schools were seriously damaged in the 2016 floods. Last year, the school system announced both Southside Elementary and Junior High would be demolished and made into a single combined campus.

The combined campus will house two distinct schools which will house students from kindergarten to 8th grade, as well as share some facilities to reduce costs.