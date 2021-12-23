Once highly praised, health officials stop monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID over resistance concerns with Omicron variant

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health has paused monoclonal antibody treatments for COVID-19 because of a federal decision to stop allocating supplies due to its efficacy against the Omicron variant.

Louisiana previously offered two different monoclonal antibody treatments that have been suspended indefinitely.

The LHD said the federal government put a hold on the treatments because of updated data from the CDC, saying the two monoclonal antibodies available in Louisiana are not effective against the Omicron variant.

The state has received a very limited number of a different treatment, sotrovimab, which they said remains effective against the Omicron variant. LDH said more doses are expected in January.