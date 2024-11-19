On-site AED, spectators save man's life at Brusly High School wrestling tournament

BRUSLY — A man's life was saved at a wrestling tournament held at Brusly High School this weekend. During one of the wrestling matches, the father of a Lafayette High School wrestler had a medical emergency, requiring immediate attention.

Brusly High School Wrestling coach Jimmy Bible told WBRZ it started as a typical early-season tournament. That's when he noticed something was wrong at one of the mats.

"I'm at the head table, and I look across to the far mat, and I see one of the coaches with his arm around one of the kids from Lafayette High. The kid looked like he was shaken," Bible said.

A coach from one of the opposing teams then yelled for the trainer to come help. Shortly after that, another coach then called for the on-site AED to be used. EMS was immediately called as well.

"I walked over to the mat's side and saw that it was an adult, it happened to be the parent, the dad of the Lafayette kid that was wrestling," Bible said.

Several people in the stands rushed to the man's location on the gym floor. Bible says the man was leaning near the ground before he fell, which he says caused the impact of his fall to be less severe than it could've been.

A couple of the spectators were also paramedics and provided CPR.

"Fortunately the trainer got the AED on the gentleman and it worked and he came back to and when he left the building he was sitting up on the gurney and his eyes were open," Bible said.

The principal of Brusly High School remembers a similar situation that occurred before they had AEDs in the gym.

"A while back we had a situation in the gym and P.E. We had a kid that had stopped breathing and we were doing CPR. We didn't have AEDs at that time," Principal Walt Lemoine said.

Paramedics came and were able to use an AED in that situation. Now, their new school has AEDs on both floors of the school, in the gym and in the fieldhouse.

Lemoine says having the AED on site and the presence of medical personnel is what saved the man's life.

"I was told by one of the medical personnel there that day. He said if that happens to that man at his house or Walmart, he's probably not alive today," Lemoine said.

Louisiana began requiring AEDs in all high schools in January 2018. Now, carrying the equipment is required at all sponsored athletic events.