On Louisiana's public schools' fees, report urges caution
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana's public school districts charge fees for everything from uniforms and school supplies to lockers and parking.
A new report prepared for the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education urges districts to use "extreme caution" in enacting such fees in a state where many students come from low-income households.
The News-Star says the report is included in documents posted for the education board's upcoming meetings, scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday.
The results come from an online survey of Louisiana school districts and charter schools, in which 99 percent of local education agencies responded.
The report says all districts indicated assessing some type of student fee. Costs range from $10 for locker fees to $95 for school supplies. Two districts assess fees for cellphone violations.
