On Florida trip, Trump to address Jewish group, GOP dinner

Saturday, December 07 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

AVENTURA, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump’s trip to Florida on Saturday will feature separate addresses to a meeting of Jewish Americans and members of Florida’s Republican Party.

The trip comes hours after Trump celebrated Iran’s decision to free a Chinese-American scholar from Princeton University who had been held since 2016. The U.S., in turn, released an Iranian scientist in its custody.

``We’re very happy to have our hostage back. The whole Princeton University community is very thrilled, and it was a one-on-one hostage swap,″ Trump told reporters as he left the White House. ``Actually, I think it was a great thing for Iran. I think it was great to show that we can do something. It might have been a precursor as to what can be done. But we have our hostage back.’’

Trump was scheduled to deliver the keynote address at the Israeli American Council’s national summit, taking place in Hollywood, Florida. The council is financially backed by one of Trump’s top supporters, billionaire Sheldon Adelson.

Trump is also set to address the Florida Republican Party’s Statesman’s Dinner in Aventura. The Florida GOP was not allowing news media coverage of the event.

