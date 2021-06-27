On and off showers & storms expected through the day

Today and Tonight: Sunday, an area of tropical moisture will move across the region bringing an elevated chance for showers & storms. A complete wash out is not expected, but rain coverage will be around 70% - which is higher than the usual 30-40% we see on an average summer day. Highs will likely stay in the upper 80s due to the rain and cloud cover. Tonight, showers & storms will diminish in coverage after sunset. Most will stay dry overnight, with partly cloudy skies and lows in the mid 70s.



Looking Ahead:



Tropical moisture will linger into Monday, keeping rain chances slightly higher. Tuesday, we will be back to our typical rhythm of pop-up afternoon storms. That pattern will continue into at least Thursday, before a weak cold front approaches the area at the end of the week. Rain chances will be elevated into 4th of July weekend.

The Tropics





A tropical wave over 600 miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands has a 30% chance of tropical formation over the next five days. Right now, environmental conditions are not optimal for rapid development but slow organization will be possible as it moves westward across the central Atlantic.

About 600 miles east of the Georgia coast, an area of disorganized showers and storms is also being monitored with a 20% chance of tropical formation. Development chances are low due to harsh environmental conditions and is expected to move inland on Monday.



-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton



