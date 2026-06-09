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Officials say hardware upgrades causing OMV outages across state, crews working toward repairs

25 minutes 30 seconds ago Tuesday, June 09 2026 Jun 9, 2026 June 09, 2026 11:16 AM June 09, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The Office of Motor Vehicles' system experienced intermittent outages on Tuesday related to a hardware upgrade over the weekend. 

The Office of Technology Services said a "legacy piece of hardware" was replaced on Sunday with brand-new core network routers. 

Thomas Mule’, communications director for OTS, said the update was like switching the network "from a 1992 Honda Civic to a 2026 McLaren 750.” 

Mule said the migration to the new network was not seamless and issues started pupping up at OMV offices across the state. He said that workers are addressing the problem. 

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"Our team has been working nonstop since Sunday, and will continue to work until our network is back to 100%," he said. 

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