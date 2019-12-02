OMV only handing out driver's licenses and ID's as of Monday, Dec. 2

BATON ROUGE - Workers with the Office of Motor Vehicles remain in anticipation of their computer system returning to a fully operational state.

As of Monday, officials with the department say workers are still limited in what they're able to process.

At this time they are only capable of handing out driver’s licenses and ID’s.

Last week, the department reopened after working tirelessly to reboot systems affected by a statewide cyberware attack.

WBRZ will continue to track the OMV’s progress as it works to return to a fully functioning state.